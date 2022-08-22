Hamilton Capital LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $938,890,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,669. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

