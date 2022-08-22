Hamilton Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.87. The company had a trading volume of 187,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,128. The firm has a market cap of $150.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

