Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases 417 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

EMR stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.97. 30,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,177. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

