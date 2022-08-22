Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.52% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $93,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $291.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.