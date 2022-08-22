Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,928 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $54,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV opened at $239.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

