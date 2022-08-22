Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.19% of Zimmer Biomet worth $52,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

