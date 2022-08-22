Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409,700 shares during the period. East West Bancorp comprises approximately 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.41% of East West Bancorp worth $158,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

EWBC opened at $76.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.