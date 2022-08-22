Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $201.84 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100,142 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $201,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Mastercard by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 43,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $350.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.56. The company has a market capitalization of $339.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

