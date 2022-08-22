Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $60.34 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.91% of MasTec worth $60,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $25,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,428,000 after acquiring an additional 220,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 1,824.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 165,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157,201 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Down 1.0 %

MTZ opened at $82.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.