Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,913 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $80,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $100.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

