Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 27,400 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $70,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $39.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.