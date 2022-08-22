Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 11,311 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,311 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $119,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.78.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock valued at $8,660,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $165.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

