Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,430 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.94% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $74,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $73.26 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.38 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

