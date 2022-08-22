Hathor (HTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.77 Million

Hathor (HTR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Hathor has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $32.77 million and $523,674.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 911,318,016 coins and its circulating supply is 235,373,016 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork.

Buying and Selling Hathor

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

