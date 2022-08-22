Haven Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $14.98 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $285,627.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,127.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.75 or 0.07453426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00154517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00267757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.00722846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00578228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001105 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,492,004 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

