HBC Financial Services PLLC Invests $41,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.88. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

