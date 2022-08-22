HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 992 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.5% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,786,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 558,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 56,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

T stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 370,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,979,875. The firm has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

