Head to Head Analysis: FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) versus MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $21.74 million 3.30 $8.71 million $2.15 7.33 MariMed $121.46 million 1.70 $7.22 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

FitLife Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MariMed.

FitLife Brands has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands N/A N/A N/A MariMed 1.27% 4.02% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FitLife Brands and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

MariMed has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 268.85%. Given MariMed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Summary

MariMed beats FitLife Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

