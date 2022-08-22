Head to Head Review: Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) & ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Couchbase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Couchbase and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase -48.65% -33.71% -22.90% ACI Worldwide 10.51% 17.24% 6.58%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $123.54 million 5.95 -$58.23 million ($2.88) -5.73 ACI Worldwide $1.37 billion 2.09 $127.79 million $1.30 19.36

This table compares Couchbase and ACI Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase. Couchbase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACI Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Couchbase and ACI Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 0 2 7 0 2.78 ACI Worldwide 0 0 1 0 3.00

Couchbase currently has a consensus target price of $22.38, indicating a potential upside of 35.61%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.09%. Given Couchbase’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Couchbase is more favorable than ACI Worldwide.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Couchbase on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc. provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It servs governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc., a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments. It also provides ACI Low Value Real-Time Payments, a platform for processing real-time payments; and ACI High Value Real-Time Payments, a payments engine that offers multi-bank, multi-currency, 24×7 payment processing, and SWIFT messaging. In addition, the company offers ACI Omni Commerce, a scalable, omni-channel payment processing platform; ACI Secure eCommerce solution; ACI Fraud Management, a real-time approach to fraud management; ACI Digital Business Banking, a cloud-based digital banking platform; and ACI Speedpay, an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement, and communication services. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services to consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utility, government, and mortgage sectors; implementation services, including product installations and configurations, and custom software modifications; and business and technical consultancy, on-site support, product education, and testing services, as well as distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. It markets its products under the ACI Worldwide brand. The company was formerly known as Transaction Systems Architects, Inc. and changed its name to ACI Worldwide, Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.