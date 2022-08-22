HedgeTrade Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $60.51 million and $3,532.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000793 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001056 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

