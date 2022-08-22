HempCoin (THC) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

HempCoin (THC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $819,434.23 and approximately $44.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,463.79 or 0.99975389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00049359 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00027294 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 267,045,139 coins and its circulating supply is 266,909,989 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

