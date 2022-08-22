Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,292,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,987,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JGGCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,961,000.

Shares of JGGCU opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

