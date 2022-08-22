Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys 302,132 Shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,132 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $4,064,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $6,052,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $9,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GVCI opened at $10.09 on Monday. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

