Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $12.09 Million in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,208,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,088,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.76% of Innovative International Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Innovative International Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Innovative International Acquisition Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

