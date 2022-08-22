Highbridge Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324,595 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFE opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.