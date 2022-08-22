Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 909,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 4.41% of Blue Ocean Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,935,000.

NASDAQ BOCN opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

