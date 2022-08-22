Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 261,659 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,089,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,659 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,726,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CONX by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at $7,373,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at $2,016,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONX by 27.7% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CONX opened at $9.96 on Monday. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

