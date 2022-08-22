Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 75,376 Shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,376 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 3.92% of Marblegate Acquisition worth $15,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GATE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,710,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,690,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,454,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATE stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

