Highbridge Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042,049 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 3.71% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FZT. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FZT opened at $9.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

