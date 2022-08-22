HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.37 and last traded at C$6.48. 58,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 434,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.88.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The firm has a market cap of C$529.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.64.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

