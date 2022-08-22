HODL (HODL) Price Reaches $0.0000

HODL (HODL) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One HODL coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HODL has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HODL has a market cap of $1.75 million and $15,959.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,370.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.61 or 0.07410080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00153039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00266566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00718110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00569440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001053 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About HODL

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 734,060,850,897,223 coins and its circulating supply is 729,543,855,282,896 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

