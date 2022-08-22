Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae Acquires 200,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,844,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,976,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 54,915 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45.

On Monday, June 6th, Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 64,545 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $484,087.50.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 3.8 %

AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.01. 2,561,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of -1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.