HT&E Limited (HT1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on September 14th

HT&E Limited (ASX:HT1 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from HT&E’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

HT&E Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

HT&E Company Profile

HT&E Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in Australia and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Australian Radio Network, HK Outdoor, and Investments. It owns and operates Australian Radio Network under the KIIS, Pure Gold, iHeartRadio, and The Edge brands.

