Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,478 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $22,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 369.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

Huntsman Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 71,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.