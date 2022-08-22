Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTC:HUTCY)

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (OTC:HUTCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Stock Up 1.4 %

OTC:HUTCY opened at $2.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.71. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Company Profile

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services. It offers 5G, 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications under the 3 brand. The company also provides mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and FinTech, as well as Wi-Fi and other value-added services.

