HyperCash (HC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million

HyperCash (HC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $345,525.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.49 or 1.00082837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00217745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00130509 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00232836 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00055061 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005344 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

