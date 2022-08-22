Hyve (HYVE) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

Hyve (HYVE) traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $1.54 million and $205,407.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002133 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00780403 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hyve Profile
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Hyve
