ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,511 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ICL Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.2918 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in ICL Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,018,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,873,000 after buying an additional 923,308 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Paradiem LLC raised its position in ICL Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

