iExec RLC One Day Volume Tops $14.97 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $107.82 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00006261 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 77,554.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00040055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00128631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032235 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

