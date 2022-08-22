ImageCoin Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $33,183.70 and $1,993.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00233449 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,014,043 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

