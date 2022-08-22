iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 80036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

