Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.
Infosys stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,806,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. Infosys has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
