Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,806,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,466,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. Infosys has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Infosys by 8.5% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,482 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

