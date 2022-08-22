Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) versus IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Financial Contrast

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.8% of IN8bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inhibrx and IN8bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00 IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Inhibrx currently has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 126.35%. IN8bio has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 473.77%. Given IN8bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Inhibrx.

This table compares Inhibrx and IN8bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $7.23 million 101.83 -$81.77 million ($2.86) -6.59 IN8bio N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($1.17) -1.56

IN8bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and IN8bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -1,575.91% -430.07% -69.88% IN8bio N/A -59.35% -53.77%

Summary

IN8bio beats Inhibrx on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also provides INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

