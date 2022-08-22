Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PJUL traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,692. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97.

