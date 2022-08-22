Insider Buying: Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Director Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Patrick Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Joseph Patrick Daly bought 4,500 shares of Autoscope Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $22,995.00.

Shares of AATC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 600.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Autoscope Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

