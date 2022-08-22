Insider Buying: CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) Director Roberta Robinson Olejasz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.24 per share, with a total value of $22,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $22.24. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBFV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

