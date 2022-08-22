Insider Buying: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Purchases 46,170 Shares of Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,725.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $108.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,990. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.62.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 635.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after buying an additional 27,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.