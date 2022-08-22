Insider Buying: Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Buys 5,602 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Randy Hyun bought 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $39,157.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,743 shares in the company, valued at $54,123.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Spok Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Spok stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.40. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%.

Spok Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.36%. Spok’s payout ratio is currently -99.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spok by 8,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Spok by 93.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Spok by 32.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spok during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

