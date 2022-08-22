Insider Buying: Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) Insider Purchases 179,800 Shares of Stock

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 179,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,330.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,156,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,854,526.54.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 129,700 shares of Steppe Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,592.18.

Steppe Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

TSE STGO traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,472. Steppe Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.95 and a 52-week high of C$1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$78.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,144,550.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steppe Gold Company Profile

STGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Couloir Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steppe Gold to C$2.22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.37 price target on shares of Steppe Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.