Insider Buying: TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) Director Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Howard Timothy Eriksen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 19th, Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 504 shares of TSR stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $4,324.32.
TSR Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TSRI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. 6,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. TSR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSR
About TSR
TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TSR (TSRI)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.