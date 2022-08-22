Insider Buying: TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) Director Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Timothy Eriksen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Howard Timothy Eriksen acquired 504 shares of TSR stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $4,324.32.

TSR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSRI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.87. 6,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. TSR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSR

About TSR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TSR by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TSR by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

